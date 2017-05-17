The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 | Last Update : 05:42 PM IST

India, All India

Kolkata: Barkati sacked as Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : May 17, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2017, 5:25 pm IST

A meeting of the trustees of the mosque announced that Barkati was removed for ‘anti-India’ comments.

Maulana Noor- ur- Rehman Barkati (Photo: PTI/File)
 Maulana Noor- ur- Rehman Barkati (Photo: PTI/File)

Kolkata: Maulana Noor- ur- Rehman Barkati was on Wednesday sacked as the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque for "objectionable and inflammatory remarks against the country".

A meeting of the trustees of the mosque announced that Barkati was removed for ‘anti-India’ comments.

Following the Centre's ban on the use of red beacon in non-emergency vehicles, Barkati had on May 11 said: "I am a religious leader and I have been using the red beacon for several decades. I don't follow the orders of the Centre. Who are they to order me? In Bengal, only the orders of the state government are effective. I will use red beacon. In Bengal, no one has removed the red beacon from their car."

A day later, he had claimed that he would not remove the red beacon "even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to".

His comments were criticised by most Muslim leaders and clerics in the state.

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, state Library Minister and a cleric, had even demonstrated against Barkati on May 13 near the mosque.

A number of police complaints were also lodged against the Imam in different police stations of Bengal.

Later, Kolkata police officers visited Barkati and the red beacon was removed from his car.

Barkati, who headed the mosque for 28 years, had in January issued a fatwa against Narendra Modi.

Tags: maulana noor- ur- rehman barkati, tipu sultan mosque, anti india remarks
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

2

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

3

SRK's DU admission form surfaces, 51/100 in English draws interesting responses

4

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation suit against businessman Ravi Bhalotia

5

Pakistan court sentences dog to death for biting child

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Followers of Gautam Buddha mark Buddha Purnima with the important events in his life like birth, enlightenment and death. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate the festival of Buddha Purnima in Sri Lanka

Philadelphia-based Shannon Dermody has photographed Disney princesses being victim to social evils unlike what was read to us. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer depicts Disney princesses with different endings

The colourful festival marks the return of spring with dance, music and bonfires in the Turkish town of Edirne. (Photo: AP)

Turkish locals celebrate the start of spring with Hidirellez festival

Reddit photoshop experts create beautiful alternate scenes for Syrian refugee to make people contribute for her to have a better life. (Photo: Reddit)

Redditors help Syrian refugee girl Zahra live a better life

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham