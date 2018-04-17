The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

India, All India

ATMs across country go dry, Arun Jaitley says ‘temporary shortage’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 12:48 pm IST

People complain of inconvenience due to lack of currency in ATMs in several states.

People in many states are complaining of cash crunch at ATMs. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 People in many states are complaining of cash crunch at ATMs. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: With ATMs running out of cash in many states across the country, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly.

“Have reviewed the currency situation in the country. Over all there is more than adequate currency in circulation and also available with the Banks. The temporary shortage caused by ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas is being tackled quickly,” the finance minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Reports of ATMs without cash have been received from several states, including Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of State (MoS) Finance SP Shukla said, "We've cash currency of Rs 1,25,000 crore right now. There is one problem that some states have less currency and others have more. Government has formed state-wise committee and RBI also formed committee to transfer currency from one state to other. It will be done in three days."

Meanwhile, office goers in Hyderabad have told news agency ANI, that they have been unable to withdraw money from ATMs in several parts of the city since Monday.

Similar reports were received from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh where people are saying there ATMs are running out of money.

People in Delhi have also been talking about the non-availability of cast at ATMs.

People in Bhopal say, "We are facing a cash crunch. ATMs are not dispensing cash. The situation has been the same since 15 days. We have visited several ATMs today as well, to no avail."

Reports suggest officials of the finance ministry have held a meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take stock of the situation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday claimed that Rs 2,000 notes were vanishing from the market, and alleged that there was a "conspiracy" behind it.

Addressing a farmers' convention, Chouhan said, "The currency worth Rs 15,00,000 crore was in circulation before demonetisation. After the demonitisation exercise, the currency in circulation increased to Rs. 16,50,000 crore. But notes of Rs. 2,000 are missing from the market."

He was referring to news reports of ATMs running out of money at some places in the state.

Also Read: 'Missing' Rs 2,000 notes conspiracy to create problems: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"Where these notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination are going, who are keeping them out of circulation? Who are the persons creating shortfall of cash? This is a conspiracy to create problems. The government will act tough on this," the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Chouhan added that he has taken up the issue with the Union Government.

Tags: atm, cash crunch, sp shukla, arun jaitley
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

2

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

3

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

4

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

5

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham