Stay off personal law, top Muslim body tells Centre

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday dug its heels on the contentious issue of triple talaq, and asserted that Muslims have the “constitutional” right to follow their personal law.

The board said it would not tolerate interferences in Sharia (Islamic law), claiming that most Muslims in the country do not want any change in personal law.

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani said that the board has decided to issue a code of conduct. Those who give talaq (divorce) without Sharia reasons will face social boycott, he said.

The board will appeal to maulanas and imams of mosques to read out the code of conduct during Friday’s namaz and emphasise on its implementation, he said.

The Centre has opposed in the Supreme Court triple talaq and polygamy among Muslims and favoured a relook on grounds like gender equality and secularism.

The Centre has referred to Constitutional principles like gender equality, secularism as well as international covenants, religious practices and marital laws prevalent in Islamic countries to suggest that triple talaq and polygamy needed to be adjudicated upon afresh by the apex court.

The AIMPLB would help women against whom talaq was misused and injustice was meted to them, Mr Rehmani however told reporters after a two-day meeting of the board executive.

Referring to a signature campaign conducted by the board, it said that 5.81 crore people including 2.71 crore women had voted against any change in Sharia adding that there were “misunderstandings on the issue”.

In another key recommendation, the board said that instead of giving dowry, Muslims should give share to their daughters in their property.

The board also rejected the Supreme Court’s suggestion for an out-of-court settlement of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, saying that only a verdict by the apex court will be acceptable to it.

On March 21, the apex court had suggested an out-of-court settlement of the dispute at Ayodhya, observing that issues of “religion and sentiments” can be best resolved through talks.

The AIMPLB said that negotiation on the Ayodhya issue would only complicate matters.