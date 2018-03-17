The Asian Age | News

'Dramebaaz' Modi government uses schemes to fetch votes: Sonia Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 17, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2018, 4:22 pm IST

Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said, 'Modi government is intoxicated with power and it has unleashed hatred.'

UPA chairperson and former president of Congress Sonia Gandhi said that her party is exposing fraud and corruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people associated with him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: UPA Chairperson and former president of Congress Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tore into the BJP for being "arrogant and power hungry" and said its "dramebaaz" (gimmicky) attitude shorn of sincerity would see the Congress soar again first in Karnataka and then in the rest of India.

Sonia said, “Modi government is intoxicated with power and it has unleashed hatred. Congress will not bow down, and it will never bow down. Modi Government is autocratic and it's bothering media.”

The 84th plenary of the Congress began on Saturday.

Over the two-day meet, the Congress is set to roll out a road map for reversing its downward electoral journey.

With eye firmly on Lok Sabha 2019, Sonia told workers that Congress is the only party that can take the country forward. It's a task the BJP has failed in, she said.

She said, “All of us should unite and work together. This is not the time to look at our personal issues. Party's win will be victory for all of us.”

Further intensifying her attack at Narendra Modi and Centre, Sonia added, “The promises of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' and 'Na khaaoonga na khaane doona' by the current government is nothing but 'drama' and their tactics to get votes.”

Sonia said that her party is exposing fraud and corruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people associated with him.

"We are exposing fraud and corruption by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people with him, using proof," she said.

Sonia said the BJP has only been working towards a "Congress-mukt" (Congress-free) India and not to advance the country.

Calling the Narendra Modi-government “arrogant”, Sonia Gandhi said, “In last four years, this arrogant government has left no stone unturned to destroy Congress. But Congress has never cowered down and it will never cower down.”

Sonia added, “Today I am saddened to see that Modi govt is weakening and ignoring the schemes and programs (implemented during UPA).”

Sonia Gandhi said Congress is not just a political party, but is a vision. She said, “The Congress has held a mirror to Indian values. The Congress should fulfill people's wishes and aspirations.”

She said that it is the Congress Party which takes stand against injustice and raises voice against it. "Wherever there is a non-Congress government, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy and violence there and continuing with their work, braving all of it."

Sonia Gandhi asked the party workers to come forward to make the country free of corruption and vendetta. "We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under (Congress) President Rahul Gandhi, let us pledge that we will make all efforts to to do this," It is the beginning of a new chapter, the challenges we are facing are not usual ones.

Addressing the Congress workers Sonia said she entered the public sphere but when she realised that the Congress is weakening, keeping in mind sentiments of party men, she entered the political arena.

Sonia said that Congress’ victory will be the victory of the nation. “The party's victory will be the nation's victory; it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi also congratulated her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who took over the baton of the party from her in December 2017. Sonia said, “I congratulate Rahul Gandhi, he took up this responsibility (of party president) at a very challenging time.”

Tags: sonia gandhi, congress plenary session, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

