Saturday, Mar 17, 2018

India, All India

Company policy disallows you: Pune mall denies entry to transgender

Published : Mar 17, 2018, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2018, 2:59 pm IST

The victim said, security guards at the entrance refused to conduct her security check claiming the mall didn't allow transgenders to enter.

Pune: A Pune-based transgender was allegedly barred from entering Phoenix Marketcity in Pune on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as Sonali Dalvi, alleged that security guards at the entrance refused to proceed with her security check and claimed that the mall's policy did not allow transgenders to enter the premises.

Describing the incident, she said, "I had gone to shop at the mall around 8:00 pm on Thursday evening. As I proceeded to the ladies section for security check, the lady guard, who was visibly awkward, refused to check my belongings and proceeded to call other lady guards. One of them came up to me and said transgenders are not allowed in the mall as per the company policy, and subsequently asked me to leave."

"Later, a crowd gathered at the spot and asked the guards to let me go. However, one of them present there said I could enter, but have to refrain from going to the second and third floors. They kept me waiting for half an hour and kept giving me excuses. I have never been discriminated against in any public place so far. I will definitely file a case against the owners so that nobody from my community or any other faces this in the future," Sonali added.

However, an official statement from Phoenix Marketcity refuted Sonali's claims, and clarified that the concerned person was allowed to enter the mall premises within no time.

"We would like to state that based on the detailed report given by the security agency, the person in question was asked for verification by the security guards and directed to the desired destination in less than five minutes. We regret any inconvenience caused to the customer but security precautions are part of the process. We would also like to state, that we neither had nor have any intentions of hurting the sentiments or discriminating against anyone on the basis of their caste or gender. In fact we strongly believe in an inclusive society," the statement read.

Tags: transgender ban, lgbtq, phoenix marketcity, sonali dalvi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

