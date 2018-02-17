The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018 | Last Update : 11:59 PM IST

India, All India

Arvinder Singh Lovely makes a u-turn, joins Cong, says was ‘misfit in BJP’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 17, 2018, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Feb 17, 2018, 1:29 pm IST

Arvinder Singh Lovely had joined BJP in April in 2017 raking up allegations of bribery in ticket distribution for MCD polls by the Congress.

Months after joining BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely makes a comeback in Congress on Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Months after joining BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely makes a comeback in Congress on Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: In less than a year after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a rift with Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken, Arvinder Singh Lovely made a comeback, rejoining the Congress on Saturday. 

The development can be seen as a big boost for the Congress ahead of the by-polls for the 20 Delhi Assembly seats.

The news of Delhi Congress former chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joining the party was broken by Maken through his Twitter handle stating that Lovely had a meeting with Party president Rahul Gandhi and senior leader PC Chacko and Harun Yusuf.

“At that time, I had also said that it was not a happy decision for me. It was a weak moment for me. But then after, I had a chat with Ajay Maken and sort the differences,” said Lovely in a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

“Ideologically, I was a misfit in the BJP,” Lovely added.

Meanwhile, former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit expressed her happiness over the development. "I am feeling very happy that he (Arvinder Singh Lovely) has returned back to the Congress," Dikshit told news agency ANI.

Lovely had joined the BJP in April in 2017 raking up allegations of bribery in ticket distribution for the MCD polls by the Congress and claimed that many senior Congress leaders were feeling “suffocated” as the party is no longer what it used to be after a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah.

Also Read: Jolt to Congress as Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP ahead of MCD polls

Lovely, a key minister in the erstwhile Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi and an MLA from east Delhi's Gandhinagar, had joined the BJP along with Delhi Youth Congress chief Amit Malik and had to face a lot of criticism for switching to BJP.

Tags: arvinder singh lovely, ajay maken, delhi congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

2

FIFA 2018 and Bitcoin among 2017’s main spam and phishing topics

3

Spacewalking astronauts finish months of robot arm repair

4

After Priyanka Chopra, now Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Nirav Modi fraud case

5

Humans will be happy if aliens come to Earth, finds study

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham