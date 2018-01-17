The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Reforms in education sector must: Prakash Javadekar

Published : Jan 17, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Updated : Jan 17, 2018, 6:32 am IST

The minister added that the thrust areas are Quality, Autonomy, Research and Innovation.

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI | File)
 Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: The 65th Meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) concluded on Tuesday with the meet calling for an all out efforts to increase GER by opening new universities, colleges, using infrastructure more productively and using online education.

Held under the chairmanship of Union human resources development minister Prakash Javadekar, the meet also sought positive action to plug regional disparities and will prepare perspective plan.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Javedekar highlighted the need for reforms in education so that existing mismatches between education and employment and societal relevance can be addressed.

He said the critical action agenda are perform, reform and transform in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the nation. The minister added that the thrust areas are Quality, Autonomy, Research and Innovation. The regulatory bodies will be reformed for ease in procedures and processes. He said graded autonomy of higher education institutions is being implemented based on laid down criteria. IIMs have been accorded full autonomy and this will be done for IITs too as well as colleges. The mantra is “let us fund and forget.” The minister also informed about setting up 20 World class Universities /Institutes of Eminence mainly to promote greater research freedom and encourage a research culture. Expressing his concern that our higher education institutions lack in promoting innovation, the minister said this is being changed through new initiatives like Hackathon, curriculum reform, anytime anywhere learning through SWAYAM, teacher training are all aimed at improving quality, the minister added.

