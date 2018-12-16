The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 | Last Update : 04:14 AM IST

India, All India

BJP’s allies flex muscle, warn of ‘big trouble’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 16, 2018, 12:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2018, 12:01 am IST

Mr Gujral, a Rajya Sabha member, said that the BJP would be in “big trouble” if it did not see the reality.

Naresh Gujral, a leader of the Akali Dal
 Naresh Gujral, a leader of the Akali Dal

New Delhi: After the electoral debacle in the Hindi heartland, the BJP’s allies in the National Democratic Alliance have begun to flex their muscles. The JD(U) has categorically refused to support any move to bring in an ordinance on the Ram Mandir issue, while Naresh Gujral, a leader of the Akali Dal, has said the BJP has to “quickly settle” with its allies or it will be in big trouble in the 2019 general election. Earlier, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Asom Gana Parishad leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta had ridiculed the Narendra Modi government following its defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Mr Gujral, a Rajya Sabha member, said that the BJP would be in “big trouble” if it did not see the reality. “The minorities want security. If you don’t provide them security, they will vote en masse for the Congress and its allies. Unless we recognise factors like economic issues and especially rural distress, we are in for trouble,” said Mr Gujral.

On the other hand, key NDA partner Janata Dal (United) made it clear it was not in favour of promulgation of an ordinance to facilitate the construction of a Ram temple in  Ayodhya, the demand for which has been made by the Sangh Parivar and a section of the BJP. “The party will stick to its earlier stand, the issue either be solved by mutual consent between the affected communities or decided by a court of law,” said JD(U) national general secretary Ram Chandra Prasad Singh.

The Sangh Parivar, of which the BJP is a part, and a section of hardliners within the party is mounting pressure to make headway for the construction of the Ram temple, which they termed an issue relating to the people’s faith. The Sangh Parivar has been demanding the construction of a temple at the disputed site through an Act of Parliament at the earliest and before the 2019 general election.

Some other NDA allies, such as the Lok Janshakti Party of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, have also voiced discomfiture over the BJP’s pursuit of the Hindutva agenda. The Shiv Sena, the BJP’s oldest ally, had earlier been more vocal in its critique after the BJP’s setbacks in the state polls. The Shiv Sena chief had said voters had to be praised for “rejecting those they did not want”.

After the BJP’s failure to form a government in any state in the recent Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena is demanding 50 per cent in any seat-sharing deal for Maharashtra in the 2019 polls. The BJP and the Shiv Sena contested the 2014 Maharashtra elections separately but later came together to form the government in the state. Mr Mahanta, a former Assam CM, had said the MNF’s victory in Mizoram was good for regional forces and wanted his party, the AGP, to divorce the BJP.

Tags: 2019 general elections, ram mandir, naresh gujral
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

2

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

3

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

4

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

5

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham