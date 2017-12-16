The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 16, 2017

India

MP: Police constable aims gun at Congress leader Kamal Nath; suspended

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2017, 8:19 am IST

Ratnesh Pawar allegedly aimed at Nath with his service rifle but security guards of the MP promptly overpowered him, says police.

The incident took place when Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Kamal Nath was about to board a chartered plane to Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 The incident took place when Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Kamal Nath was about to board a chartered plane to Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Chhindwara: A Madhya Pradesh police constable was overpowered by the bodyguards of Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Kamal Nath on Friday after he allegedly aimed his gun at the Congress leader at an airstrip in Chhindwara, police said.

The incident took place when Nath was about to board a chartered plane to Delhi, additional superintendent of police Neeraj Soni said.

 Ratnesh Pawar allegedly took aim at Nath with his service rifle but the security guards of the nine-time MP from Chhindwara promptly overpowered him.

Nath, in the meantime, had boarded the aircraft.

Pawar was suspended and SP (city) asked to conduct an inquiry into the incident, Soni said.

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhindwara

