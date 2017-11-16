The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017 | Last Update : 05:11 PM IST

India, All India

Padmavati row: Will cut off Deepika's nose as done to Shurpanakha, warns Karni Sena

ANI
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 3:50 pm IST

The Karni Sena had earlier demolished the sets of 'Padmavati' in Jaipur and also thrashed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups for allegedly tampering with historical facts.
 The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

Kota: "If need be, action will be taken against the actress," said a member of Sri Rajput Karni Sena approving Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi's remark on actress Deepika Padukone for allegedly portraying a demeaning image of Rajput women in 'Padmavati' film.

"Rajput Karni Sena is fighting to protect the image of women being portrayed in the films. We never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha for violating the rules and culture of India," Mahipal Singh Makrana said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kalvi said the Sena would gather in lakhs and call for a nation-wide shutdown on December 1.

Read: Padmavati row: Rajput Karni Sena to hold nationwide bandh on Dec 1

"Our ancestors wrote history with blood, hence, we will not let anyone blacken it," the Sena chief added.

Meanwhile, Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha members protested against the film in Jaipur and filed signatures with blood to be sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi also warned of dire consequences if the release of 'Padmavati' was not stalled.

The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

Read: 'Padmavati' release will disrupt law and order, UP govt tells Centre

The Karni Sena had earlier demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The Karni Sena activists have amped up the act by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well.

The protests have turned even more violent, as acts of vandalism in Rajasthan's Kota were reported on Tuesday.

Tags: shurpanakha, padmavati film, padmavati row, sri rajput karni sena
Location: India, Rajasthan, Kota

MOST POPULAR

1

Forbes: Roger Federer overtakes Tiger Woods to become highest-paid athlete in sports

2

KFC introduces Christmas decoration replacing mistletoes with chicken wings

3

Oxford to soon introduce first-ever Hindi word of the year

4

Killer robots: Leading AI scientist warns of an apocalypse

5

Apple to assist development of an anti-spam app after face-off with TRAI

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham