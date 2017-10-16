Six more rebel groups join Naga peace negotiations

Asserting that Naga peace-talks have made significant progress, Mr Ravi however refused to give any specific date or time on final settlement.

Guwahati: Six more Naga rebel groups have joined the peace process and started political negotiation with the government of India but no time frame has been fixed for final resolution of the Naga talks.

Disclosing that first round of discussion was held in New Delhi recently with the working committee of six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), the Prime Minister’s envoy for Naga talks R.N.Ravi said that India is making efforts for a sustainable solution which should be acceptable to all the Naga stakeholders or groups.

Mr Ravi regretted that a section of people is indulging in the mischievous and malicious campaign to create a problem. “I have said this time and again that the question of touching the territorial boundary of any northeastern states doesn’t arise but a section of people keep on raging controversy,” said Mr Ravi.

Admitting that Khaplang faction of NSCN is yet to join the peace-process, Mr Ravi said that it was for NSCN (K) to take a call. He reiterated that if NSCN (K) expresses willingness to rejoin the peace-process, the government of India may take a call and think about it.

It is significant that Naga Tribal Council has also welcomed the decision of six rebel groups joining the peace-process. “We appeal to all concerned to take up the matter with all seriousness and be a part of the peace-process for an honorable solution,” the NTC in statement said.

About media report on possibility of signing of the final agreement before Christmas this year, Mr Ravi said, “We are trying to create consensus on various contentious issues by holding frequent consultations with all the stakeholders but it was not possible to declare any fix time frame for solution.”