The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 16, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 AM IST

India, All India

Six more rebel groups join Naga peace negotiations

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Oct 16, 2017, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Oct 16, 2017, 1:42 am IST

Asserting that Naga peace-talks have made significant progress, Mr Ravi however refused to give any specific date or time on final settlement.

R.N.Ravi
 R.N.Ravi

Guwahati: Six more Naga rebel groups have joined the peace process and started political negotiation with the government of India but no time frame has been fixed for final resolution of the Naga talks.

Disclosing that first round of discussion was held in New Delhi recently with the working committee of six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), the Prime Minister’s envoy for Naga talks R.N.Ravi said that India is making efforts for a sustainable solution which should be acceptable to all the Naga stakeholders or groups.

Mr Ravi regretted that a section of people is indulging in the mischievous and malicious campaign to create a problem. “I have said this time and again that the question of touching the territorial boundary of any northeastern states doesn’t arise but a section of people keep on raging controversy,” said Mr Ravi.

Asserting that Naga peace-talks have made significant progress, Mr Ravi however refused to give any specific date or time on final settlement.

Admitting that Khaplang faction of NSCN is yet to join the peace-process, Mr Ravi said that it was for NSCN (K) to take a call. He reiterated that if NSCN (K) expresses willingness to rejoin the peace-process, the government of India may take a call and think about it.

It is significant that Naga Tribal Council has also welcomed the decision of six rebel groups joining the peace-process. “We appeal to all concerned to take up the matter with all seriousness and be a part of the peace-process for an honorable solution,” the NTC in statement said.

About media report on possibility of signing of the final agreement before Christmas this year, Mr Ravi said, “We are trying to create consensus on various contentious issues by holding frequent consultations with all the stakeholders but it was not possible to declare any fix time frame for solution.”

Tags: naga rebel groups, naga peace, naga tribal council
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Asia Cup Hockey: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1, top pool A

2

David Warner, Sourav Ganguly heap praise on Virat Kohli

3

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

4

UK school allows transgender pupils to stay in girls section

5

Mumbai Police surprises complainant with cake

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham