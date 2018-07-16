Rise above party politics, pass Women's Reservation Bill: Rahul to PM

Rahul Gandhi said that his party, Congress, 'offers him (PM Modi) its unconditional support'.

'I write to you to request your support to ensure passage of women’s reservation bill in upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote in his letter to PM Modi. (Photo: File/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to ensure the passing of Women's Reservation Bill in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament that begins on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress President said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who claims to be a crusader for women's empowerment, should rise above party politics, walk his talk and help pass the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi said that his party, Congress, "offers him (PM Modi) its unconditional support".

The Congress chief also tweeted a copy of the letter he has written to the Prime Minister on the issue.

“I write to you to request your support to ensure the passage of the women’s reservation bill in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament,” Gandhi wrote in the letter.

“Mr. Prime Minister, in many of your public rallies you have spoken about your passion for empowering women and involving them more meaningfully in public life. What better way to demonstrate your commitment to the cause of women, than by offering your unconditional support to the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill? And what better time, than the upcoming session of Parliment? Any further delay will make it impossible to implement before the next general elections,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Women's Reservation Bill, passed by the Rajya Sabha on March 9, 2010, has been stalled in the Lok Sabha for eight years now. The Congress president said that when the bill was passed in the Upper house with the support of BJP, the then Leader of Opposition, Arun Jaitley, called the passage of the bill "historic and momentous"

He also reminded the Prime Minister that passing of Women's Reservation Bill was one of BJP's key promises in it 2014 general elections manifesto.

Rahul Gandhi said that any further delay of passing the Women's Reservation Bill will make it impossible to implement for the 2019 general elections.

The Congress president said since BJP and its allies have a majority in the Lok Sabha, all the bill needs is the Prime Minister's support.

He ended the letter by urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stand together and send India a message that the time for change has come.

Attached is my letter to the PM. #MahilaAakrosh

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 18 until August 10.