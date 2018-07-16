The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 16, 2018

India, All India

BJP youth wing workers vandalise Shashi Tharoor’s Thiruvananthapuram office

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 16, 2018, 4:31 pm IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2018, 4:31 pm IST

When the attack took place, neither Tharoor nor anyone else was present in the office.

Shashi Tharoor recently said that India will become “Hindu Pakistan’ if BJP comes to power in 2019 Lok Sabha election. (Photo: File)
Thiruvananthapuram:  A group of Bhartiya Yuva Morcha activists vandalised Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s office today. They were protesting his ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ remark. 

According to a Hindustan Times report, police said activists poured black oil at the entrance of the office, put a black flag and a board on which ‘Tharoor’s Pakistan office’ was written. 

Protestors fled from the scene when police reached Tharoor’s office. Though, police have registered a case against a group of unidentified people. 

State opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala said, “It is a dastardly attack. It exposed the real face of the BJP.” 

“Yuva Morcha worker’s action was a democratic way of protest. Workers have every right to vent their anger if they are provoked with such irresponsible statements,” said BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh.

Shashi Tharoor recently said that India will become “Hindu Pakistan’ if BJP comes to power in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Tharoor said, “A state with a dominant majority religion that seeks to put its minorities in a subordinate place will be a Hindu Pakistan.”

