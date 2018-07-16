BJP youth wing workers vandalise Shashi Tharoor’s Thiruvananthapuram office

Monday, Jul 16, 2018 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST
When the attack took place, neither Tharoor nor anyone else was present in the office.
Thiruvananthapuram: A group of Bhartiya Yuva Morcha activists vandalised Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s office today. They were protesting his ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ remark.
According to a Hindustan Times report, police said activists poured black oil at the entrance of the office, put a black flag and a board on which ‘Tharoor’s Pakistan office’ was written.
Protestors fled from the scene when police reached Tharoor’s office. Though, police have registered a case against a group of unidentified people.
State opposition leader, Ramesh Chennithala said, “It is a dastardly attack. It exposed the real face of the BJP.”
“Yuva Morcha worker’s action was a democratic way of protest. Workers have every right to vent their anger if they are provoked with such irresponsible statements,” said BJP Thiruvananthapuram district president S Suresh.
Shashi Tharoor recently said that India will become “Hindu Pakistan’ if BJP comes to power in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Tharoor said, “A state with a dominant majority religion that seeks to put its minorities in a subordinate place will be a Hindu Pakistan.”