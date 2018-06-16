To remind PM Modi of his poll promise, Odisha man walks 1,350 kms

Muktikant set out on a foot journey from Odisha for the people of his village who have been waiting for better medical facilities.

Agra: With an aim to bring about a change for villagers in his hometown Odisha, a 30-year-old man from Rourkela has walked 1,350 km so far to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remind him of his 2014 poll promises.

Muktikant, an idol-maker by profession, carried a national flag and set on the journey from Odisha on foot for the people in his village, who are still waiting for better medical and infrastructure facilities.

Muktikant said that in 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Odisha, he had promised to upgrade the Ispat General hospital to a super speciality hospital and to complete the construction of the Brahmani Bridge, but it has been four years and no concrete groundwork has been laid.

"I am going to meet the Prime Minister and request him to fulfil his promise of completing the construction of a bridge, and upgrade Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela to a super speciality hospital," he said.

Even though he fainted on the Agra National Highway and had to be admitted to a hospital, Muktikant's spirit remains undaunted.

He said, "Ispat General Hospital is the lifeline of Rourkela, and it is in such a bad shape that people die there every day. I am hopeful that even though the PM did not fulfil his promise in the last four years, he is going to do something about it this year."

When asked about what inspires him to take this long, arduous journey, Muktikant points out that he has always drawn inspiration from the Indian flag.