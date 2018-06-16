Delhi L-G denies Mamata Banerjee permission to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Mamata Banerjee had pledged her support to Kejriwal, appealing to the centre to resolve the problem 'immediately'.

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has denied permission to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who is on a sit-in protest at the Lt Governor's office for the sixth consecutive day today.

Mamata Banerjee, who is in Delhi for the NITI Aayog meeting tomorrow, was expected to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at L-G Anil Baijal's office in Delhi at 8 pm.

Reacting to the report, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I don’t think Hon’ble L-G can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance."

Further accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of denying permission of meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "We live in a democracy. Can PM deny Hon’ble CMs of other states to meet CM of another state? Raj Niwas is no one’s personal property. It belongs to the people of India."

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who is also on a hunger strike at L-G's office took to Twitter and said, "How can PMO stop Hon Chief Ministers of other states to meet CM Delhi. Is this undeclared emergency in Delhi?"

Mamata Banerjee had pledged her support to Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal earlier this week, appealing to the Centre to resolve the problem "immediately".

"Elected Chief Minister must get due respect. May I appeal to the government of India and the L-G to resolve the problem immediately so that people do not suffer", the West Bengal Chief Minister had tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, L-G Anil Baijal had refused permission to former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, AAP lawmaker Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal's brother, wife and mother to meet the Delhi Chief Minister.

After arriving at New Delhi on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met her Karnataka counterpart H D Kumaraswamy, Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu.