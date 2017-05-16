CBI raids ex-minister Chidambaram, son Karti's residences in FIPB clearance case

The raids are linked to charges that Chidambaram's son Karti's company facilitated clearances for foreign investment to a media company.

Chennai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday swooped down on the residences and premises belonging to former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Chennai and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu.

The raids were in connection with an FIR registered this morning against P Chidambaram in connection with Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media in 2008 when he was finance minister in the UPA-1 government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

INX Media had launched NewsX in 2008 with jailed Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea as partners.

Raids were conducted at Chidambaram's residence in Nungambakkam and Karaikudi where he and his son are said to own numerous properties.