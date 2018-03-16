The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 10:37 AM IST

India, All India

Telugu Desam Party snaps ties with BJP, exits alliance with NDA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 10:09 am IST

A majority of the members including MPs, MLAs and senior leaders have already told Naidu to quit the alliance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had on Thursday said, “If necessary, we will support the no confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it.” (Photo: File)
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had on Thursday said, “If necessary, we will support the no confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it.” (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday snapped ties with the BJP and exited the alliance with NDA.

The decision was taken unanimously by party politburo, PTI reported.

The TDP is also set to introduce no-confidence motion against NDA government in Parliament.

The party has extended its support to the YSR Congress Party’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Parliament on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had on Thursday said, “If necessary, we will support the no confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it.”

TDP has 16 members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

A majority of the members including MPs, MLAs and senior leaders have already told Naidu to quit the alliance.

“This is the final option. The CM is livid that instead of resolving issues faced by the state, the BJP is indulging in dirty politics that it played in Tamil Nadu,’’ TDP leader Kambhampati Rammohan Rao said.

Earlier on Thursday, Naidu, who is at loggerheads with the Centre over the demand for special status for state, said that Prime Minister Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu where BJP supported OPS faction against EPS in the AIADMK.

In a teleconference with party MPs, Naidu alleged that the BJP was following 'divide and rule policy'.

He also accused the BJP of resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan against TDP.

Naidu further said that instead of addressing the issues raised by the state such as allocating special funds, bridging revenue gap or special category status as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Modi was using the Tamil Nadu template to pit YSRCP and Jena Sena against TDP.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar poll results announced on March 14 in which BJP lost, Naidu said that there is strong anti-Modi and anti-BJP feeling across country.

TDP withdrew its two ministers from the Union Cabinet on March 8 accusing the BJP of not fulfilling its promise to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The party is also evaluating if actor K Pavan Kalyan, who supported the BJP-TDP alliance and who broke his association with the TDP, has been instructed by the BJP to attack the party.

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had on Wednesday charged the Chandrababu Naidu government with converting the state into a 'corrupt Andhra Pradesh' and warned it of repercussions in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, tdp, ysr congress, narendra modi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

MOST POPULAR

1

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

2

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

3

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

4

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

5

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham