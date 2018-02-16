The Asian Age | News



Sorry, won't repeat it: UP criminals parade with placards pledging 'honesty'

Published : Feb 16, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
This move came after the Yogi Adityanath govt began a major crackdown against criminals, with an increase in the number of encounters.

Lucknow: A recent incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana town saw two criminals who are both repeat offenders carrying placards apologising for their behaviour and promising they would not get involved in any crime hereafter.

The placards also say that they would work hard and earn money honestly.

The duo also submitted an affidavit to Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma.

Salim Ali and Irshad Ahmad, accused in several murder and loot cases, were recently released on bail.

This move came after the Yogi Adityanath government began a major crackdown against criminals, with an increase in the number of encounters.

Uttar Pradesh saw 38 encounter killings by the state police in the just over ten months since the Yogi Adityanath-led government assumed charge.

In 25 days, there were 8 killings in 60 encounters earlier this year, mostly in Lucknow, Shamli, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Gorakhpur, Hapur, Kanpur and Meerut.

Salim has multiple criminal cases against him, but said that he neither of them wants to be hunted like other criminals anymore and wants to live peacefully with their families.

Kairana police station officer Bhagwat Singh said that the main aim of the police was to make sure that criminals leave the life of crime. 

“The criminals pledge is clear indication that they fear police and it is required for maintaining law and order. A close watch will be kept on them,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 1,142 encounters between March 20, 2017, a day after Yogi Adityanath government assumed power and January 31 this year. 

The total number of arrests made during the period was 2,744. 

The number of injured is estimated to be 265. 

A total of 247 police personnel were also injured in the encounter.

