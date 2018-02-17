The Asian Age | News

Friday, Feb 16, 2018 | Last Update : 11:53 PM IST

India, All India

NaMo helped NiMo, LaMo flee : RaGa blames PM for Nirav Modi mess

PTI
Published : Feb 16, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2018, 8:46 pm IST

Cong chief on Thursday said NDA govt was looking away when Nirav Modi used his clout with PM to slip out of India and steal Rs 12,000 Cr.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tainted businessmen Nirav Modi fleeing the country. (Photo: File)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tainted businessmen Nirav Modi fleeing the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday fired yet another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over tainted businessmen Nirav Modi fleeing the country.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul posted, "The scamster's escape formula: La(Mo) + Ni(Mo) ---(with) Na(Mo)---> Bha(Go)", while using the hashtag "#ModiRobsIndia".

The Congress chief had on Thursday alleged that the NDA government was looking the other way when billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi used his clout with the prime minister to slip out of the country and steal Rs 12,000 crore, drawing comparison with the case of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

"Guide to looting India by Nirav Modi--1. Hug PM Modi 2. Be seen with him in DAVOS. Use that clout to: A. Steal 12,000 crore B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the government looks the other way," Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Thursday, using hashtag "#From1MODI2another".

Also read: PM Modi helped Nirav Modi flee India: Rahul Gandhi on PNB fraud

The Congress had targeted the government over the Rs 11,400-crore PNB scam allegedly involving jewellery designer Nirav Modi and accused it of doing nothing to stop "independent India's biggest bank fraud" despite being informed of it in July 2016.

The Opposition party had also raised questions on whether Nirav Modi had been tipped off following which he left the country.

