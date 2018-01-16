The Asian Age | News

India, All India

Attempts being made to kill, frame in fake cases, claims Pravin Togadia

ANI
Published : Jan 16, 2018, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2018, 1:36 pm IST

Togadia's remark came a day after he had reportedly gone missing and was later found admitted in a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the media, Togadia moved to tears claiming that efforts have been made to silence his voice and not let him speak on issues like the Ram temple, farmers' welfare schemes and the law on cow slaughter. (Photo: ANI)
Ahmedabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Pravin Togadia on Tuesday alleged that attempts are being made to frame him in fake cases.

Addressing the media, Togadia moved to tears claiming that efforts have been made to silence his voice and not let him speak on issues like the Ram temple, welfare schemes for farmers and the law on cow slaughter.

"I am being targeted for a decade old case; there is an attempt to suppress my voice," he said while interacting with the media.

He said that someone might be trying to get him killed in a fake encounter.

"Rajasthan Police team came to arrest me. When I was offering Pooja on Monday morning, one person entered my office and said that I will be killed in the encounter," he added.

When asked who was planning to attack him, he refrained from blaming anyone and said that he will openly talk about the names with evidence.

Earlier on Monday, Togadia, who was traced to Chandramani Hospital in Shahibuag area of Ahmedabad, was detected with low blood sugar.

Lack of knowledge regarding Togadia's whereabouts created a ruckus in the state, as VHP workers laid a siege to the Sola police station, shouted slogans, and blocked traffic on main Sarkehj- Gandhinagar highway.

Meanwhile, Sola police station inspector J S Patel said, "Rajasthan police today (Tuesday) sought our help to execute the warrant against Pravin Togadia, as his residence falls in our area. The warrant, related to section 188 of the IPC, was issued by a sessions court in Gangapur. We took the Rajasthan Police to Togadia's residence but he was not found there".

Patel had also refuted allegations of Togadia being abducted by the police.

On a related note, the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court earlier in January had issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Togadia and 38 others, including BJP MLA from Daskroi (Ahmedabad), Babu Jamnadas Patel, in a 1996 attempt to murder case.

Tags: pravin togadia, vishwa hindu parishad
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

