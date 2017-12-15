The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

India, All India

'Triple talaq' an offence, Union cabinet clears Muslim Women Bill

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 3:28 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 3:31 pm IST

The bill proposes three-year jail with no scope for bail for 'triple talaq', a practice that allows instant divorce to Muslim men.

Under the law, triple talaq in any form - spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS or WhatsApp - would be banned. (Photo: File/PTI)
New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Friday cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, to make the practice of "instant" triple talaq an offence.

The controversial Islamic practice allows men to leave their wives immediately by stating "talaq" (divorce) three times.

In November, the Centre had said it was ready with a new bill to ban "triple talaq" and would be presented by the government lawmakers when they meet for the next session of Parliament, which commenced on Friday

The bill proposes three-year jail with no scope for bail for practising "triple talaq". The Supreme Court in August banned the practice of "triple talaq", calling it "unconstitutional".

The verdict vindicates the stand of the government, which had said "triple talaq" violates fundamental rights of women.

The Supreme Court verdict was delivered by a panel of five judges from different major faiths -- Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, Sikhism and Zoroastrianism. Arguments concluded in May.

According to the proposed law, a victim of instant divorce can seek the custody of her minor children as well as maintenance from her husband by approaching a magistrate after registering a complaint with police. 

Under the law, triple talaq in any form - spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS or WhatsApp - would be banned.

According to the draft bill sent out to states earlier proposed that triple talaq be made a cognisable and non-bailable offence that would attract a jail term of three years.

The draft law was sent to states for their views on December 1 and they were asked to reply by December 10. 

Assam, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have written back to say that they support the draft legislation.

The draft law was prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by home minister Rajnath Singh. The other members include External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and his junior in the ministry PP Chaudhary.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a non-governmental body which oversees the application of Muslim personal law, opposes any ban on "triple talaq" and argues this is a religious matter and not for the courts.

Tags: triple talaq, cabinet clears talaq bill, triple talaq criminal offence, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

