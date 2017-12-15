The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

India, All India

Not martyr or shaheed, but battle casualty: Ministry of Defence

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 5:28 pm IST

It was in response to an RTI application, seeking to know the meaning and detailed definition of word ‘shaheed’ (martyr).

The applicant also asked about legal provisions to ensure restriction on misuse of the word. (In file PTI photo: Jawans give a gun salute to CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush.)
 The applicant also asked about legal provisions to ensure restriction on misuse of the word. (In file PTI photo: Jawans give a gun salute to CRPF personnel killed in Maoist ambush.)

New Delhi: There is no term as “martyr” or “shaheed” in the Army or the police and instead a soldier or a policeman killed in action is called a “battle casualty” or “operations casualty” respectively, the ministries of defence and home have submitted before the Central Information Commission.

The issue surfaced after an RTI applicant approached the Union home ministry seeking to know the meaning and detailed definition of word “shaheed” (martyr) according to the law and the Constitution.

He also asked about the legal provisions to ensure restriction on its misuse and punishment for violation.

The application was transferred to different officials of the home and defence ministries but when the applicant could not get a satisfactory response, he approached the CIC, the highest appellate body in matters relating to the Right to Information Act.

The respondents from the ministries of defence and the home affairs were present and heard, Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad said.

“The respondent from the ministry of defence stated that word ‘shaheed’ or ‘martyr’ is not used by the MoD. Instead the one used is ‘battle casualty’. The respondent from the ministry of home affairs stated that in the MHA the word used is ‘operations casualty’,” Azad said.

Quoting the submissions, he noted that the decision to declare cases of ‘battle casualty’ and ‘ops’ were taken after a report of a court of inquiry in both the matters.

“After hearing the respondents and the perusal of the record, the commission finds that the averments made by both the respondents have duly explained the correct usage of the terms and directs the respondents to send a revised reply to the appellant accordingly,” he said.

Tags: shaheed, martyr, battle casualty, rti, defence ministry, home ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra to charge Rs 5 crores for act at awards show?

2

Eighth planet found in faraway solar system, matching ours

3

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

4

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

5

Virat and Anushka are coming to Mumbai today from Italy? Here’s all you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham