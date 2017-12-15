The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

India, All India

Major review of ordnance factories on, says Nirmala Sitharaman

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 6:37 am IST

The minister added that the ministry is going to support start ups in the defence sector.

Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the 90th annual general meeting of Ficci in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the 90th annual general meeting of Ficci in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that her ministry is undertaking a major review of the role of ordnance factories.

Speaking an event to mark 90 years of the setting up of leading industry body FICCI, Ms Sitharamam said: “This may be a proper and suitable occasion to say that I am doing a major review of the ordnance factories, to make sure we understand where they are, what is it that they have to be given, are they going to be in a position to be joint venture partners for people trying to benefit from transfer of technology… so OFBs (ordnance factory boards) are also being looked into.”

Tracing its origin to British India in 1787, the ordnance factories are the oldest and largest organization in India’s defence industry where 41 factories are divided into five verticals—ammunition and explosives; weapons, vehicles and equipment; materials and components; armoured vehicles; and ordnance equipment. The 41 OFs are under the administrative control of the OFB which is under the MoD’s department of defence production.

In February, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a stringent tone, had asked OFBs to furnish a report on their achievement from 2013 onwards. In 2013, OFBs could meet the targets on only 39 per cent of the items required by the Armed Forces.

The defence minister also said that her biggest priority is to ensure 100 per cent transparency in defence procurement while speeding up implementation of long-pending acquisition process.

Ms Sitharaman said her government has been encouraging the private sector to produce defence platforms for the armed forces, insisting that the recently-unveiled strategic partnership model is being implemented to support the domestic defence manufacturing.

The biggest compliance issue government is focusing on is to ensure 100 per cent transparency in defence acquisition, she said. The minister added that the ministry is going to support start ups in the defence sector.

The strategic partnership was unveiled nearly four months back under which domestic defence manufacturers can tie up with leading global defence majors to manufacture specific military platforms like fighter jets.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, ficci, pmo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

FCC kills net neutrality amidst protests, legal challenge expected

2

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

3

Virat and Anushka are coming to Mumbai today from Italy? Here’s all you need to know

4

Twitter to roll out new 'tweetstorm' feature soon

5

15,000 diabetics sign petition to reduce glucostrips price in Mumbai

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham