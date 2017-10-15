The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, All India

Punjab: Congress takes Gurdaspur from BJP, wins LS bypoll by 1,93,219 votes

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 1:34 pm IST

The bypoll witnessed a three-cornered race contest among major political parties -- the Congress, the BJP and the AAP.

Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar had earlier claimed the bypoll would be a 'referendum' on the NDA government. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar had earlier claimed the bypoll would be a 'referendum' on the NDA government. (Photo: ANI)

Gurdaspur (Punjab): In a major victory to the Congress party, Sunil Jakhar defeated BJP nominee Swaran Salaria in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll with a margin of 1,93,219 votes.

Jakhar led in all nine assembly seats with 4,99,752 votes, followed by BJP with 3,06,533 and AAP with 23,579.

Jakhar also thanked voters and the party for the massive lead.

Counting of votes for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll, which witnessed a three-cornered race among the BJP, the Congress and the AAP, began at 8 on Sunday morning.

Talking to reporters, state cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "We have sent a beautiful Diwali gift packed with red ribbon to our would be President Rahul Gandhi because it sets the tone...It will be a shot in the arm for the Congress."

"This (victory) is a big slap on the face of 'jija-saala' (SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia). Today BJP will realise that Akali Dal in Punjab has become a burden. Time and again people have reprimanded them. It will be demoralising and send them (SAD-BJP) packing," said Sidhu.

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat has been a stronghold of the BJP. It has nine Assembly segments -- Bhoa, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Dinanagar, Qadian, Fathegarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak, Sujanpur and Batala. 

The bypoll was seen as a barometer for the popularity of the six-month-old Congress government in Punjab. Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar had earlier claimed the bypoll would be a "referendum" on the NDA government.

The AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab with 20 seats in the House, was also looking to strengthen its presence in the state with victory in the bypoll. The seat had fallen vacant following the demise of Khanna in April.

Tags: gurdaspur lok sabha bypoll, congress, bjp, aap, sunil jakhar
Location: India, Punjab

MOST POPULAR

1

Florida detective captures 9ft long yellow anaconda with her bare hands

2

Octopus skin inspires programmable camouflaging material

3

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein ousted by Academy

4

Porn publisher offers up to USD 10 mn for info that can lead to Trump's impeachment

5

Save, educate girl child: Text on greeting cards for Raigarh women with newborn daughters

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham