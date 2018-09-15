The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018 | Last Update : 08:59 AM IST

India, All India

Ailing Parrikar speaks to Amit Shah, to continue as Goa CM: BJP leader

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Sep 15, 2018, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2018, 8:31 am IST

However, the BJP will send a team to Goa on Monday to 'explore alternatives' owing to Parrikar's health concerns.

Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district Thursday evening. (Photo: File | PTI)
  Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district Thursday evening. (Photo: File | PTI)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been admitted to the hospital, spoke to BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday and it was decided that he would continue as the chief minister of Goa, a party leader said.

"Parrikar spoke to Shah and briefed him about the political situation in the state, and also informed him about his health condition. It was decided that Parrikar will continue as the chief minister but he might give some of his portfolios to his cabinet colleagues," he told PTI.

"By next week, the government will work out the exact arrangement through which the work burden on Parrikar could be reduced," the leader said. 

According to an NDTV report, the BJP will send a team to Goa on Monday to "explore alternatives" for the post of CM due to Parrikar's health concerns.   

"A thought would also be given to replacing the two ailing ministers in the cabinet, Pandurang Madkaikar and Francis D'Souza," the leader added. 

Both Madkaikar and D'Souza are currently hospitalised. 

Earlier in the day, Goa BJP held a meeting of its state-level core committee. The core committee later met Parrikar. 

Parrikar, who returned from the US after a medical check-up on September 7, was admitted to a private hospital at Candolim in North Goa district Thursday evening. 

Earlier this year he underwent three-month-long treatment in the US for a pancreatic ailment.

Tags: manohar parrikar health, goa cm manohar parrikar, goa bjp
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

2

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

3

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

4

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

5

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sui Dhaaga: Made In India couple Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan was seen promoting the forthcoming film. Where as Sharddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam sans Shahid Kapoor were spotted on the sets of reality show to promote Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Check out the latest photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sui Dhaaga duo Anushka-Varun and BGMC stars Yami, Shraddha promote film

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham