Centre submits SOPs to deal with NRC claims, objections

New Delhi:The Centre on Tuesday submitted in the Supreme Court the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with claims and objections of 40 lakh persons left out in the draft National Register of Citizens.

Dispelling the apprehension of those left out in the NRC, the Centre informed the apex court that final NRC would be released after the hearing of claims and objections is completed by following a fair procedure. It said the authorities examining claims would exercise great caution to ensure that no illegal person’s name is included in the final NRC.

The court, which is to take up the issue for hearing on August 16, has already made it clear that the SOP is subject to scrutiny and if necessary it could be improved to ensure that no genuine citizen is left out. In its affidavit the Union home ministry said the process of informing the public about the reasons for non-inclusion was started on August 10.

Claims and objections would be received from August 30 till October 28; digitisation of and processing of forms would be taken up from September 15 to November 20; notices would be issued to each person left out in NRC from November 20 to 30 and hearings will commence from December 15 and time line for disposal can only be firmed up once the actual number of claims/objections recei-ved are known.

The SOP defines the process of how to file a claim and what additional documents one can file to prove identity; as of now 55,000 administrative officers throughout the state of Assam would be engaged to deal with claims and objections. Adequate time will be given during the stage of filing of claims and objections, issue of notices and hearings so that due diligence is done by the authorities disposing them of.

It said citizens of India who originate from other states in India and who do not have any origin in Bangladesh and have moved to Assam prior to March 24, 1971 or after, will be included in the NRC if the citizenship of such persons is ascertained beyond reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of the authorities disposing of claims and objections.

It said that during the course of hearings, the Assam government in collaboration with unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) would undertake the process of biometric enrolment of all the applicants of NRC. Claimants will be required to bring evidence they wish to adduce in the hearings to substantiate their claim. They would also bring with them such other persons, whose oral evidence is admissible to testify them.

It said the final decision of inclusion or exclusion will be taken by the authorities who will record a speaking order issued under seal and signature.

The biometric enrolment in respect of persons who are part of claims and those persons objected upon will be distinctive and separate ID will be generated.

It said once the final NRC has been published such persons who are included in the NRC will be given the Aadhaar number as applicable to legal residents in the country. In case a person already has Aadhaar number who is also a part of the claim his Aadhaar number will be obtained.

