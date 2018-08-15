The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Aug 15, 2018 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

India, All India

By 2022, Indian son or daughter to go in space 'carrying national flag': PM Modi

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Aug 15, 2018, 9:42 am IST

An Indian astronaut, be it man or woman, will go on space odyssey by 2022 on board 'Gaganyaan', PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation on the 72nd Independence Day. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation on the 72nd Independence Day. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: An Indian astronaut, be it a man or a woman, will go on a space odyssey by 2022 on board 'Gaganyaan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address at Red Fort in New Delhi.

He said when India celebrates 75th year of Independence in 2022, "and if possible even before, an Indian son or daughter" will undertake a manned space mission on board 'Gaganyaan' "carrying the national flag".

Chandrayaan-1 was India's first lunar probe. It was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in October 2008 and operated until August 2009.
Mangalyaan is another Indian space project. The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, is a space probe orbiting Mars since September 24, 2014.

