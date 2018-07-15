Mob lynches Google techie on child-lifting suspicion in Karnataka

The techie from Hyderabad as well as 3 of his friends, including a Qatar national, were thrashed by a mob.

The victim was identified as Mohd Azam, 32, who is married and has a two-year-old son.

Hyderabad: A software professional from Hyderabad was lynched while three of his friends including a Qatar national were thrashed by a mob which suspected them to be child-kidnappers, at Kamalnagar in Bidar district of Karnataka.

The victim was identified as Mohd Azam, 32, who is married and has a two-year-old son. He was an employee of Google in Gachibowli and was a resident of Errakunta on the outskirts.

According to Azam’s family members, he and his friends including the Qatar national Mohd Salaam Eid Al Kubaisi of Royalwadi in Barkas, Noor Mohammed and Salman had gone to Murki village in Bidar to attend a function at a friend’s place. The group was travelling in a car and stopped near a government school for a break in the Kamalnagar police station area.

“Salaam had brought chocolates from Qatar and offered them to some children who were coming out of the school. Villagers who saw this tried to catch them but the group noticed them and tried to flee. They were stopped by a mob at another village and assaulted,” Mr Mohd Aslam, Azam’s younger brother said.

The family members of Mohd Azam, who was killed in a mob attack in Bidar, on Saturday demanded that the state government intervene and take up their case with the Karnataka government.

“We demand justice and all the culprits responsible for the incident should be booked,” a family member said. Azam was married about three years ago and has a two-year-old son. The family is in a state of shock. Azam’s body was brought from Bidar on Saturday afternoon and the burial took place in the evening.

“He went to attend a function at the house of one of his friends, Basheer Khan, who lives in Bidar. All of them had hired a car and left at around 10 am for Bidar,” said Mr Osman, Azam’s father.