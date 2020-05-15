Friday, May 15, 2020 | Last Update : 09:48 PM IST

52nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

82,834

786

Recovered

28,632

651

Deaths

2,657

8

Maharashtra2752460591019 Tamil Nadu9674224066 Gujarat95923753586 Delhi88953518123 Rajasthan46882677125 Madhya Pradesh44262171237 Uttar Pradesh3902207288 West Bengal2377768215 Andhra Pradesh2307125248 Punjab194222332 Telangana141495234 Karnataka103247635 Bihar10124527 Jammu and Kashmir98348511 Haryana84145311 Odisha672163 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand203873 Chandigarh191373 Tripura156290 Assam87412 Uttarakhand78501 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh60560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Mamata government discloses letters proving readiness to receive Vande Bharat flights

THE ASIAN AGE | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : May 15, 2020, 5:33 pm IST
Updated : May 15, 2020, 5:33 pm IST

The move came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted to Bengal education minister's tweet.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wearing a mask is seen in her car during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wearing a mask is seen in her car during the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government on Friday made public its two recent communications to the Centre as proof that it stands ready to receive flights carrying stranded people and quarantine them for Covid-19.

The move came a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)'s said it would arrange such flights to Kolkata if the state government would confirm its willingness to "receive" the air passengers and "quarantine".

The MEA was reacting to a complaint by West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee's allegations that no arrangement of flights has been made by the Centre so far.

The West Bengal home department tweeted, "GOWB (Government of West Bengal) keen to welcome back our people stranded in different countries and has long back communicated its agreement as well as quarantine arrangements details etc to GOI for special international inbound journeys. Letters attached. Bengal awaits flights." It also posted two letters with a list quarantine centres.

In one of the communiques revealed by the state government on May 8, West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha told Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, "It is said that the standard operating protocol (SOP) and the guidelines may kindly be maintained strictly to avoid any chance of spread of COVID-19, as initial spread of infection has been incidentally through foreign returnees only. The required preparations for institutional quarantine facilities for the foreign returnees have been put in place. It is, however, requested that the details of the passengers reaching Kolkata may kindly be intimated in advance to make other necessary arrangements."

On May 11, Rajiva Sinha informed the Centre of the arrival destination, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, the contact details of the state government's nodal officer Rajesh Pandey, a list of 12 hotels as 'Pay & Use Quarantine Centres' and three government quarantine centres in a letter to MEA additional secretary (PSP) & Chief Passport Officer Arun K Chatterjee.

Tags: west bengal government, home secretary, coronavirus in west bengal, covid-19, coronavirus (covid-19), covid 19 quarantine, vande bharat mission
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

