CBI claims it has ‘clinching proof’ in Narada sting case

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : May 15, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated : May 15, 2017, 2:04 am IST

“The fresh evidence, which have been recently shared with the CBI, will strengthen its investigation,” said a senior CBI official.

New Delhi: The CBI has got hold of what it claims to be the “clinching” electronic evidence to nail Narada sting accused. Narada sting man Mathew Samuel is learnt to have shared certain crucial electronic devices with the CBI which he had not handed over to the West Bengal police, which earlier investigated the case.

“The fresh evidence, which have been recently shared with the CBI, will strengthen its investigation,” said a senior CBI official. The scientific analysis of fresh evidence is expected to uncover the truth, he added. The fresh evidence, collected from the premises of Samuel in Delhi, include CDs, hard disc and certain equipment.

“Based on scientific analysis of the evidence, the CBI will soon start questioning of Trinamul Congress leaders,” sources added.

The Trinamul leaders have been booked for corruption after being allegedly caught on camera taking bribe. The CBI recently filed an FIR against 13 persons, including senior leaders of Trinamul Congress. The TMC leaders who have been named in the CBI FIR are Madan Mitra, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Sultan Ahmed, Iqbal Ahmed, Kakoli Ghosh, Prasun Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari. The list includes all persons (leaders) who were purportedly seen receiving money in the Narada sting operation footage. Trinamul Congress MP Aparupa Poddar’s name has also been included in the list of FIR.

The CBI recently examined Samuel for several hours at its headquarters here. Sources said Samuel is not an accused and the motive was to get information about the sting and circumstances in which it was done. The Narada sting tapes, which were released to different news organisations before the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, showed people resembling senior TMC leaders receiving money allegedly for giving future favours. The case was registered by the CBI on the completion of preliminary enquiry (PE) by the agency.

The PE was registered on directions of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice T Chakraborti. The Calcutta High Court ordered the PE on March 17 and asked the CBI to submit the report within 72 hours. The Trinamool Congress appealed to the Supreme Court on 21 March, challenging the High Court’s order. However, the apex court refused to interfere with the high court order but extended the deadline for the preliminary probe to one month.

