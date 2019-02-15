PM Modi on two day visit to South Korea from Feb 21

During PM Modi’s visit, he will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Seoul campus of a South Korean university.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Korea on a two-day official visit on February 21 and 22 during which he will hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on bilateral ties and ways to streng-then the special strategic partnership between the two nations, the MEA said on Wednesday. The MEA also announced that Argentinian Presid-ent Mauricio Macri would make an official visit to India on February 17 during which he will visit New Delhi, Agra and Mumbai. In addition, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will also make a three-nation official visit to Bul-garia, Moro-cco and Spain from February 16 to 19.

PM Modi’s visit to South Korea comes in the wake of the visit of South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook, wife of President Moon Jae-in, to India in November last year during which she was the chief guest at the “ground-breaking ceremony of the Queen Suriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) Memorial in Ayodhya”. The Indian government had earlier said that “Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection thro-ugh the legendary Prin-cess Suriratna of Ayod-hya, who travelled to Korea in 48 CE (AD) and married Korean King Suro”.

Reinforcing the Buddhist link between the two nations, PM Modi will also be presenting a sapling of the holy Bodhi tree. PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with the South Korean President. He will also attend a business meet.

Meanwhile, Argentinian President Mauricio Macri will begin his visit to India on February 17 when he will visit Agra. The next day, on February 18, he will hold talks with PM Modi and then visit Mumbai the next day.