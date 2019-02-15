Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 08:27 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi on two day visit to South Korea from Feb 21

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 7:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 7:06 am IST

During PM Modi’s visit, he will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Seoul campus of a South Korean university.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Korea on a two-day official visit on February 21 and 22 during which he will hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on bilateral ties and ways to streng-then the special strategic partnership between the two nations, the MEA said on Wednesday. The MEA also announced that Argentinian Presid-ent Mauricio Macri would make an official visit to India on February 17 during which he will visit New Delhi, Agra and Mumbai. In addition, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will also make a three-nation official visit to Bul-garia, Moro-cco and Spain from February 16 to 19.

PM Modi’s visit to South Korea comes in the wake of the visit of South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook, wife of President Moon Jae-in, to India in November last year during which she was the chief guest at the “ground-breaking ceremony of the Queen Suriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) Memorial in Ayodhya”. The Indian government had earlier said that “Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection thro-ugh the legendary Prin-cess Suriratna of Ayod-hya, who travelled to Korea in 48 CE (AD) and married Korean King Suro”.

During PM Modi’s visit, he will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Seoul campus of a South Korean university.

Reinforcing the Buddhist link between the two nations, PM Modi will also be presenting a sapling of the holy Bodhi tree. PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with the South Korean President. He will also attend a business meet.

Meanwhile, Argentinian President Mauricio Macri will begin his visit to India on February 17 when he will visit Agra. The next day, on February 18, he will hold talks with PM Modi and then visit Mumbai the next day.

Tags: narendra modi, moon jae-in
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

“The accused has been booked under section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means)”, the investigating officer said. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

For dog’s sake, youth bites man in Indore

The Pakistani team may land in India a day earlier on March 13.

India, Pakistan to talk on Kartarpur March 14

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Congress scraps lunch in light of tragedy

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awami Morcha supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo: PTI)

Jitan Ram Manjhi not willing to accept few seats

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Woman gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi a peck at Valsad rally

2

On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

3

On Valentine’s day, Bajrang Dal marries off a couple in Hyderabad

4

Samsung launches advanced rugged tablet Galaxy Tab Active2

5

Colombian man sexually assaulted 276 kids, sold videos, jailed for 60 yrs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham