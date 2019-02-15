Friday, Feb 15, 2019 | Last Update : 10:21 AM IST

'Immediately end support to terror groups': US to Pak over Pulwama attack

PTI
Published : Feb 15, 2019, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2019, 9:54 am IST

The United States called on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that left over 40 personnel dead and many critically wounded. (Photo: PTI)
 Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that left over 40 personnel dead and many critically wounded.

New Delhi/Washington: The White House asked Pakistan to immediately end "support" and "safe haven" to all terror groups as it strongly condemned the Pulwama terrorist attack.

Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday that left over 40 personnel dead and many critically wounded.

"The United States calls on Pakistan to end immediately the support and safe haven provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence, and terror in the region," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a late night statement on Thursday.

"This attack only strengthens our resolve to bolster counter-terrorism cooperation and coordination between the United States and India," she said in a strongly-worded statement issued by the White House.

