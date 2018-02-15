The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 | Last Update : 11:49 PM IST

India, All India

Nobody, irrespective of their status, to be spared: Govt on PNB fraud

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 15, 2018, 7:59 pm IST
Updated : Feb 15, 2018, 9:29 pm IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad said BJP takes strong offence to the language used by Cong calling Nirav Modi 'Chhota Modi'.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said many in the country share the surname Modi and attributed the Cong's attack on the PM to the opposition party's 'anger at its defeat' in multiple elections. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said many in the country share the surname Modi and attributed the Cong's attack on the PM to the opposition party's 'anger at its defeat' in multiple elections. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Giving out a stern warning to those involved in the Rs 11,400-crore fraud at one of Punjab National Bank's (PNB) Mumbai branches, the Centre on Thursday, said "nobody, irrespective of their status or stature, shall be spared".

Briefing media on behalf of the government, Law and Information Technology (I-T) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "I wish to make it very clear and this I can also convey on the behalf of the govt that no shall be spared in the banking system who has sought to derail ordinary banking system to help Nirav Modi. This is regardless of stature and status of concerned official." 

The Union minister added the government will not allow loss of taxpayers' money.

Stressing that the Enforcement Directorate and other investigation agencies have taken action with alacrity, Ravi Shankar Prasad said properties assets worth Rs 1,300 crore have already been seized and the passports have been revoked, along with circulating a look-out-notice for Nirav Modi. 

He said that besides ED and CBI, the I-T department is also keeping a close watch on billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi.

Terming the Congress calling Nirav Modi 'Chhota Modi' as "derogatory, shameful, scandalous and demeaning" to the Prime Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Congress using words like 'Chotta Modi' is not acceptable. BJP takes strong offence to the language used. It is derogatory." 

Ravi Shankar Prasad said many in the country share the surname Modi and attributed the Congress' attack on the Prime Minister to the opposition party's "anger at its defeat" in multiple elections.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewla had at a press conference earlier on Thursday held up a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leading Indian industrialists at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos, asking how Nirav Modi was allowed to leave the country days before a first information report was filed accusing him of the massive bank fraud.

Replying to the Congress allegation on BJP on why Nirav Modi was a part of the delegation that went to Davos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the World Economic Forum in January 2018, Ravi Shankar said, "Nirav Modi reached Davos on his own. There was no meeting with PM."

He added that Nirav Modi did not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Davos.
Ravi Shankar Prasad also claimed that no loans given by banks under the present government have turned into NPA (Non-Performing Asset) and blamed the previous UPA-government for the bad loan menace.

The Union minister also stressed that the Narendra Modi-government has given autonomy to the banking sector.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, nirav modi, pnb transaction fraud, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Don't sound American: TV hosts make 'Islamophobic' remarks at Muslim blogger

2

Ex-Canada PM under fire for saying sleeveless ‘demeaning’ attire for women on TV

3

India’s 1st radio festival to be held in Delhi

4

C’garh: Bhalupani village gets electricity for first time, district admin installed solar panels

5

C’garh: No 'muhurat' for mass marriage as CM's visit cancelled twice

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham