No need to stand for National Anthem in films, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said movie-goers need not stand when the national anthem is played as part of a scene in a film or documentary.

The earlier direction that the national anthem should be played before a film starts will continue, the court said.

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi passed the order on an application filed by a film society, which sought recall of the December 3, 2016, order asking all cinemas to play the national anthem.

Attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, opposing the recall plea, said the compulsion to sing the national anthem as a part of school curriculum needed a debate. Singing the national anthem is not compulsory, but most schools play it at their morning assembly, he added.

Appearing for the film society, senior advocate C.U. Singh said the order led to vigilante groups calling themselves guardians of morality. They were using violence against those not standing up, he said. By issuing the order, the court had legislated a function of Parliament, Mr Singh said. Courts should step in if there is no law to deal with a situation, Mr Rohatgi said.