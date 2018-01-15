The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:15 AM IST

India, All India

Divide in BJD over ‘running’ of admin

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jan 15, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2018, 6:36 am IST

The chief minister’s office has one non-Odia IAS officer — private secretary V.K. Pandian, a 2000-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer hailing from TN.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)
 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Perhaps, all is not well in the ruling BJD in Odisha now. A few developments that took place in the past few days in the regional party prove that strong resentment is brewing among a section of party leaders against CM Naveen Patnaik for allegedly “relying” heavily on “a junior bureaucrat” to run the administration.

At least three senior BJD leaders — Kendrapara Lok Sabha member Baijayant Panda, former MLA Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh and sacked agriculture minister Damodar Rout — have indirectly criticised the CM for “allowing” the “junior bureaucrat” to “indulge” in party affairs and “control” the “democratically elected legislators.”

Although the three leaders have not named the bureaucrat influencing the CM’s activities, they have dropped loud hints about him by mentioning that the “non-Odia” and “Tamilian” officer has been at the helm of BJD affairs after Pyarimohan Mohapatra, a former bureaucrat who previously acted as Naveen’s “advisor”.

The chief minister’s office has one non-Odia IAS officer — private secretary V.K. Pandian, a 2000-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer hailing from Tamil Nadu. Former Rama Rama Ranjan Baliarsingh, who resigned from the party on Friday, said the “Tamilian” IAS officer was controlling the BJD party affairs and Mr Patnaik was a “puppet” in his hand.

Tags: naveen patnaik, bureaucrat, rama ranjan baliarsingh

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Sh**hole’ projected on Trump International hotel after controversial remark

2

Facebook might launch its first home video chat service – Portal

3

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

4

Only 12 per cent of employees are fully aware of their organisation’s IT security policies

5

Odisha man carves mountains single-handedly to send children to school

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham