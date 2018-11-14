SC begins Rafale hearing; Govt report reveals ‘serious fraud’, says petitioner

Supreme Court is likely to peruse the pricing details submitted by the government in a sealed cover.

Supreme Court begins its crucial hearing on pleas seeking court-monitored probe into procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced its crucial hearing on pleas seeking court-monitored probe into procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph is likely to peruse the pricing details submitted by the government in a sealed cover.

The initial arguments are being commenced by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, who told the court that the Inter Government Agreement was "illegal" and sought an investigation in the matter.

Besides Sharma, another lawyer Vinnet Dhanda has also filed a plea in the matter. Later, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had also filed a petition. Former

Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan also filed a joint petition.

The Centre had on Monday handed over a 14-page document titled "Details of the steps in the decision making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order" to the petitioners in the case.

The government had also filed in the court in a sealed cover the pricing details of the Rafale jets.

Hearing is currently underway in the top court.

Here are LIVE updates on SC’s examination of Rafale pricing details:

11:13 am: Senior Supreme Court lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, told the court that there was no sovereign guarantee from the side of the France government in the deal.

11:12 am: Prashant Bhushan, appearing for former Union minister Arun Shourie, who is also one of the petitioners in the Rafale deal case, submitted to the three-judge apex Court that only in three situations, the intergovernmental route can be resorted.

10:56 am: Counsel appearing for AAP leader Sanjay Singh tells the Supreme Court that pricing of the 36 Rafale jet deal was revealed in the Parliament twice, hence, the submission of government that pricing details cannot be made public was not acceptable.

10:53 am: Petitioner advocate ML Sharma tells the Supreme Court that report filed by the government reveals that there has been serious fraud while making the decision post May 2015.The petitioner urges the apex court that the matter be heard by a five-judge bench.