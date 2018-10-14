The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

India, All India

False and fabricated, will take legal action: MJ Akbar on #MeToo charges

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 14, 2018, 4:06 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2018, 5:17 pm IST

However, the junior foreign minister did not indicate any decision to step down from his position in the cabinet.

Over a dozen women journalists, who worked with MJ Akbar have accused him of sexual harassment during his days as an editor. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Over a dozen women journalists, who worked with MJ Akbar have accused him of sexual harassment during his days as an editor. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister MJ Akbar, who arrived in India today morning, released a detailed statement refuting sexual harassment allegations against him raised by over a dozen women journalists. 

However, the junior foreign minister did not indicate any decision to step down from his position in the cabinet, contrary to media reports.

"The allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated, spiced up by innuendo and malice. I could not reply earlier as I was on an official tour abroad," Akbar said. 

Akbar further said his lawyers will look into these "wild and baseless" allegations, and questioned why this storm has risen a few months before a general election. 

He added, "Lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action."

In the lengthy and detailed statement, the minister specifically replied to allegations made by women journalists.

Scribe Priya Ramani's allegations found the first mention; she was the first one to publically accuse Akbar of misconduct.

Speaking about Ramani's allegations in an article for Vogue India, Akbar said, "Ramani began this campaign a year ago with a magazine article. She did not, however, name me as she knew it was an incorrect story." 

When asked recently why she had not named me, she replied, in a Tweet: "Never named him because he didn't 'do' anything." If I didn't do anything, where and what is the story? There is no story. This was admitted at the very inception," noted the statement.

MJ Akbar also went on to cite other examples in the statement. Akbar said, "Let me note examples. Shutapa Paul states, "The man never laid a hand on me." Shuma Raha says, "I must clarify, however, that he didn't actually 'do' anything". One woman, Anju Bharti, went to the absurd extent of claiming I was partying in a swimming pool. I do not know how to swim."  

Calling out journalist Ghazala Wahab's allegations as an 'effort to damage his reputation', Akbar said, "Wahab claimed that she had been molested in office, 21 years ago. This is 16 years before I entered public life, and when I was in the media industry."

Contrary to Wahab's description of Akbar's office, the statement noted that at the said time he had a "tiny cubicle". Akbar went on to say, "The only office where I worked with Ghazala Wahab was that of The Asian Age. A part of the editorial team then worked out of a small hall. At the time concerned, I had a very tiny cubicle, patched together by plywood and glass. Others had tables and chairs two feet away."

"It is utterly bizarre to believe that anything could have happened in that tiny space, and, moreover, that no one else in the vicinity would come to know, in the midst of a working day. These allegations are false, motivated and baseless," added Akbar.

The minister further explained how the women who accused him continued to work as his colleagues after the alleged incidents.

"It is pertinent to remember that both Ms Ramani and Ms Wahab kept working with me even after these alleged incidents; this clearly establishes that they had no apprehension and discomfort. The reason why they remained silent for decades is very apparent: as Ms Ramani has herself stated, I never did anything," said MJ Akbar.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: mj akbar, #metoo, #metoo india, sexual harassement
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

2

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

3

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080p review: Xiaomi’s eye keeps watch 24/7

4

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

5

Sajid accused of harassment: Sister Farah, cousin Farhan react; Bipasha, Esha open up

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham