1 civilian dead, another hurt in crossfire between terrorists, security forces in Pulwama

Srinagar: One civilian was killed and another injured in crossfire between terrorists and security forces during operation in Litter area in Pulwama, IG Munir Khan said.

According to an ANI report, clashes erupted between protesters and security forces after the terrorists were killed. There were also reports of stone pelting on security forces.

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, Waseem Shah, believed to be the main architect of unrest last year in south Kashmir, was killed along with his accomplice in an encounter early on Saturday morning by the security forces in Pulwama district, police said.

He was found at a hideout at Litter and police and its special operation group team cordoned off the area, police said.

Shah along with his bodyguard Nisar Ahmed Mir made an attempt to flee the area but could not penetrate the cordon which had been strengthened by the presence of CRPF and Army, they said.

