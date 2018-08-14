Patna shelter home: Two girls hospitalised days after death of two others

On Monday, Bihar Police detained the shelter home secretary and treasurer in connection with death of two women at Patna's 'Aasra Home'.

Patna: Days after two girls were brought dead from Aasra shelter home to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), another two girls from the same safe haven have been admitted to the specified hospital.

Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Ranjan confirmed the news stating that two more girls have been admitted in PMCH.

On Monday, the Bihar Police detained shelter home secretary and treasurer in connection with the death of two women at Patna's 'Aasra Home' and sent them to three-day police custody. The police had earlier also detained five others in connection with the same case.

The incident came to light on August 12, following the death of two women from a shelter home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar during treatment at PMCH, but neither the police nor the Social Welfare Department was informed of the same. Later, a medical board was also constituted to investigate the death of the two women at the state-run 'Aasra Home'.

Patna District Magistrate, Kumar Ravi had said that the prima facie of the incident revealed that the women had 'fever and diarrhea', but were brought dead to the hospital.

In the wake of the incident, pictures of Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Shyam Rajak and the owner of 'Aasra Home' surfaced on the internet, which raised speculations of Rajak's involvement in the case. However, the JD(U) leader clarified that the picture was clicked during an event he attended at the venue.

