India rejects UN rights body report on Kashmir, calls it 'fallacious, motivated'

India rejects the report of United Nations High Commission for Human Rights on 'human rights situation in Kashmir'. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: India today rejected the report of United Nations High Commission for Human Rights on "human rights situation in Kashmir".

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected the report and said, "it is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question the intent in brining out the report."

"It is a selective compilation of largely motivated unverified information," the MEA added.