The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 05:21 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs AFG Only Test, Day 1: Hosts lose Vijay, Rahul
 
India, All India

Delhi HC to hear plea against CM Kejriwal's strike on June 18

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 4:00 pm IST

The petition was mentioned before Justice C Hari Shankar who said that it be listed for hearing on Monday.

The petition, filed through advocates Shashak Deo Sudhi and Shashi Bhushan, sought court's direction to the Delhi government to declare the sit-in called by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues as un-constitutional and illegal.(Photo: PTI)
 The petition, filed through advocates Shashak Deo Sudhi and Shashi Bhushan, sought court's direction to the Delhi government to declare the sit-in called by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues as un-constitutional and illegal.(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday agreed to hear on June 18 a plea seeking to declare the sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues as unconstitutional and illegal.

The petition was mentioned before Justice C Hari Shankar who said that it be listed for hearing on Monday.

The plea filed by petitioner Hari Nath Ram sought direction for discharging the chief ministerial obligations and responsibilities as the entire functioning of the Chief Minister office of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been brought to a "stand still" since the sit-in started.

The petition, filed through advocates Shashak Deo Sudhi and Shashi Bhushan, sought court's direction to the Delhi government to declare the sit-in called by the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues as un-constitutional and illegal.

"In the alternative, to issue comprehensive guidelines for legislative members not to indulge into acts of constitutional crisis including the strike for executive bargaining in the interest of justice," the plea said.

Kejriwal and his ministers have been staging a sit-in at L-G Anil Baijal's office since June 11 evening to press for their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and act against against those who have struck work.

Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyender Jain are on an indefinite hunger strike to press for their demands. The plea submitted that taxpayer's money was being wasted for the constitutional bargain by the chief minister of the state from the Lieutenant Governor.

Read: On day 3 of AAP's protest at L-G office, Delhi Dy CM Sisodia goes on fast

"It is settled position of law that L-G has special power in respect of the NCT of Delhi. Notwithstanding, the Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi is flouting the fundamental law of the country despite having taken an oath under the constitution of India. It is equally settled law that the person who had taken the oath under the Constitution, is enjoined to follow the constitutional postulates and mandates. However, the chief minister of NCT of Delhi is not holding administrative works, which are the cardinal function of the chief minister to govern the state under the rule of law," the plea claimed.

It added that the sit-in was stoppage of all public works for the purpose of acceptance of demands by the strikers and there was no statutory or legal provision empowering the Chief Minster to go on the sit-in. The plea has arrayed as parties Delhi government through secretary and the chief minister through NCT of Delhi.

In the morning, a team of doctors conducted a health check up of Sisodia and Jain at the L-G office, who are on an indefinite hunger strike to press for their demands. They also want the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.

Kejriwal has said they will not leave the L-G office until their demands are met. The Aam Aadmi Party has threatened to stage a "dharna" at the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday if a solution to the issue was not found this week.

According to the AAP government, officers have not been attending meetings with the ministers and not picking up their calls due to which government work for people was suffering. However, IAS officers' association has claimed that no officer has been on strike and no work has been affected.

The L-G's office recently slammed Kejriwal's sit-in, saying it was one more "dharna without reason".

Tags: delhi high court, arvind kejriwal, delhi government, constitutional crisis, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s what your toes say about your personality

2

After drawing flak for endorsing health drink, Big B dissociates from campaign?

3

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

4

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

5

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham