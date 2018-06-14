The Asian Age | News

21-yr-old French woman missing from Rajasthan for nearly 2 weeks

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 12:51 pm IST
The Rajasthan police swung into action after French ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, tweeted for help on Wednesday.

During the investigation, the police found that neither her mobile phone nor her ATM card was used in the past fortnight.
 During the investigation, the police found that neither her mobile phone nor her ATM card was used in the past fortnight.

Jaipur: A French woman is reportedly missing from Rajasthan’s Pushkar since June 1.

21-year-old Gaelle Chouteau is said to have left for Jaipur after staying at a hotel in Pushkar for two days. However, according to her friends’ social media post, she had last contacted them on May 31.

The police swung into action after the post of her friends were noticed and French ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler, tweeted for help on Wednesday.

After the envoy flagged the issue, the Ajmer police looked into the matter and found that Gaelle had arrived at Pushkar from Jodhpur and stayed in a hotel at Holi Chowk on May 30 and 31 before leaving for Jaipur on June 1.

However, her friends claimed that she last contacted them on May 31 but next day onwards her mobile is switched off and she is also inactive on social media since then. However, no formal complaint has been made to the police.

However, responding to French envoy’s tweet, the police replied: "Dear @FranceinIndia, we note this with concern. Please be informed that we've alerted district @AjmerPolice about the matter & it is making all efforts to locate Ms Gaelle Chouteau at the earliest. Investigations are on. We appreciate your patience."

During the investigation, the police found that neither her mobile phone nor her ATM card was used in the past fortnight.

The police also got to know that Chouteau had searched for a place called Tapukra in Alwar before leaving her hotel in Pushkar. She also reportedly told the hotel staff in Pushkar that she would be back in two weeks.

