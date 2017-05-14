The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, May 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:24 AM IST

India, All India

Rajnath to review security of north-eastern states with DGPs

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : May 14, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2017, 2:13 am IST

Sources said the BSF and district police forces bordering Bangladesh have been alerted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Union home minister Rajnath Singh will review the prevailing law and order situation in the north-eastern states when he chairs a meeting of their DGPs in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Security sources said that the meeting was also significant as Bangladesh has launched a fresh combing operation targeting Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), and the possibility of its impact spilling over to India cannot be ruled out.

Sources said the BSF and district police forces bordering Bangladesh have been alerted.

Several militant groups operating in the north-eastern states are lying low but security forces have failed to nab most of their senior leaders, sources said, adding that it has been a major area of concern for the home ministry.

Sources said that counter-insurgency operations against anti-talks faction of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) in Western Assam have succeeded in neutralising a large number of lower and middle-rank cadres. The top leadership of the outfit was still at large trying to regroup, they said.

Admitting that coordination among the north-eastern states on counter-insurgency operations has also improved, sources said that the presence of Assam’s rebels in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland was still a matter of serious concern.

Asserting that the home ministry was looking into these aspects very carefully, sources said that the ongoing recruitments of youths by the rebel groups would also come up for discussion.

Sources said that the home ministry was also worried about an extortion drive intensified by outlawed Ulfa (I) and NDFB. The home ministry would also look into the Chinese connection of north-east rebel groups, they said.

Tags: rajnath singh, bsf, home ministry, dgps
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Allahabad resident takes to digital transactions on PM advice; lauded by Modi

2

Priyanka in talks for a film with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons

3

Microsoft has a common clipboard for your Windows, Android and iOS devices

4

Your Windows 10 PC is going to become more 'Fluent'

5

White House throws open movie theatre for public

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham