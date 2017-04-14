UP govt to scrap quota in private medical colleges

The decision, sources said, would come into effect from the forthcoming academic session.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to implement an order passed by the previous Akhilesh government regarding scrapping of SC, ST and OBC reservation in the post graduate courses at private medical and dental colleges in the state. The decision, sources said, would come into effect from the forthcoming academic session.

The Yogi government has not taken the decision to scrap reservation as is being reported in media but merely decided to implement an order passed by the Akhilesh government. The order was passed by the Akhilesh government on March 10 — a day before the SP was voted out of power. It may be recalled that the then Mulayam Singh government in 2006 had made the provision to give reservation to the SC, ST and OBC in admissions to the post graduate courses in private medical and dental colleges.

Talking to this correspondent, a senior official said, “We have not taken any decision on our own but will simply be implementing one taken earlier on legal grounds”.