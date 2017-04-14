The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

India, All India

UP govt to scrap quota in private medical colleges

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Apr 14, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2017, 1:40 am IST

The decision, sources said, would come into effect from the forthcoming academic session.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to implement an order passed by the previous Akhilesh government regarding scrapping of SC, ST and OBC reservation in the post graduate courses at private medical and dental colleges in the state. The decision, sources said, would come into effect from the forthcoming academic session.

The Yogi government has not taken the decision to scrap reservation as is being reported in media but merely decided to implement an order passed by the Akhilesh government. The order was passed by the Akhilesh government on March 10 — a day before the SP was voted out of power. It may be recalled that the then Mulayam Singh government in 2006 had made the provision to give reservation to the SC, ST and OBC in admissions to the post graduate courses in private medical and dental colleges.

Talking to this correspondent, a senior official said, “We have not taken any decision on our own but will simply be implementing one taken earlier on legal grounds”.

Tags: yogi adityanath government, medical colleges, obc reservation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: In UP, murder accused goes shopping with policemen

2

This throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan with Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, is a treat to your eyes

3

Man rushed to hospital after breaking penis during sex

4

‘Tatooine’ from Star Wars could actually be a habitable planet

5

Gambhir, Sehwag tweet in support of attacked CRPF Jawans

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham