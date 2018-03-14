The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 14, 2018 | Last Update : 08:46 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Ban vs Ind: Raina, Rohit take India to 176-3
 
India, All India

UP bypolls loss a 'lesson', result of overconfidence: Adityanath

PTI
Published : Mar 14, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2018, 7:33 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath said the fact that the BJP lost both the seats was a reason for review.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that local issues dominated and voter turnout was also low. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that local issues dominated and voter turnout was also low. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-election results were a "lesson", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, citing over-confidence and the inability to understand the understanding between SP and BSP as prime reasons for the BJP's defeat.

The fact that the BJP lost both the seats -- Gorakhpur was vacated by Adityanath and Phulpur by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya -- was a reason for review, the chief minister added.

"When the candidates were declared, the SP, BSP and Congress were not together...they had not joined hands then. But suddenly in the middle of the election, the SP and the BSP forged an electoral understanding," he told the media from his residence.

"The over-confidence and inability to understand the electoral understanding between the SP and the BSP led to the defeat," Adityanath stressed.

Political bargaining has started in the state and people of the state will understand it, he said. The chief minister, who has represented Gorakhpur in the Lok Sabha five times, said local issues led to the party's poor performance in by-elections, not the policies of the Centre.

He noted that local issues dominated and voter turnout was also low. "When the general elections are held, there will be national issues. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, there has been a sense of confidence which is prevailing in the country...but all these will be reviewed." The election results, he stressed, were a lesson.

Tags: yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh bypoll results, samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

2

CoA asks BCCI to probe match-fixig charges against Mohammed Shami

3

Study finds parents do have a favourite child

4

Aamir Khan turns 53: You’re his true fan only if you know these 13 facts about him

5

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid call it quits on social media

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Several Bollywood stars were present at a prayer meet held in Mumbai in memory of veteran actress Shammi, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Jaya, other stars pay respects to 'Shammi aunty' at prayer meet

Teams of upcoming films ‘Paltan’ and ‘Genius’ celebrated with bashes in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Sunny, Bobby welcome Utkarsh, Paltan team also come together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham