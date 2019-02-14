Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 09:25 PM IST

India, All India

Pulwama attack terrorist Adil Ahmad's video goes viral, joined JeM in 2018

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2019, 7:21 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2019, 7:52 pm IST

Adil Ahmad, also known as 'Adil Ahmad Gaadi Takranewala' and 'Waqas Commando of Gundibagh', joined the terror outfit last year.

In the video, Adil Ahmad is armed with rifles and standing in front of what appear to be Jaish-e-Mohammad banners. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 In the video, Adil Ahmad is armed with rifles and standing in front of what appear to be Jaish-e-Mohammad banners. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Srinagar/New Delhi: The car that rammed a CRPF bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, killing at least 30 jawans on Thursday was driven by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar.

Adil Ahmad, also known as "Adil Ahmad Gaadi Takranewala" and "Waqas Commando of Gundibagh", joined the terror outfit last year.

According to police, there was 350 kg of explosives in the Scorpio that he rammed into a bus carrying some 40 personnel.

His photo and videos emerged soon after the deadly attack.

In the video, Adil Ahmad is armed with rifles and standing in front of what appear to be Jaish-e-Mohammad banners.

In 2018, security forces claimed a big win after Mohammad Usman, believed to be the head of the module behind sniper attacks on forces in the Kashmir Valley, was killed. Usman was the nephew of Moulana Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

In 2017, security forces killed Jaish's operational chief Khalid in Baramulla.

This is the worst attack since the 2016 Uri attack in which 19 soldiers were killed by terrorists who barged into an army camp.

Tags: adil ahmad, jaish-e-mohammed, crpf, kashmir terror attack, uri attack, moulana masood azhar
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service. (File Photo)

CBDT chief Sushil Chandra appointed as Election Commissioner

At least 18 soldiers were killed in an terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in J&K’s Pulwama.(Photo: @Irfansm_1 | Twitter)

'Sacrifices will not go in vain,' says PM, others condemn Pulwama attack

The BJP government has exploited the small businessmen of Gujarat and all over the country through GST, alleged Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

If voted to power, Congress will replace 'Gabbar Singh Tax' with real GST: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi blushed after the woman drags down his head and kisses him. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Watch: Woman gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi a peck at Valsad rally

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Woman gives Congress President Rahul Gandhi a peck at Valsad rally

2

On Valentine's Day, Congress picks on BJP on Twitter

3

On Valentine’s day, Bajrang Dal marries off a couple in Hyderabad

4

Samsung launches advanced rugged tablet Galaxy Tab Active2

5

Colombian man sexually assaulted 276 kids, sold videos, jailed for 60 yrs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham