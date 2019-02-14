Pulwama attack terrorist Adil Ahmad's video goes viral, joined JeM in 2018

Adil Ahmad, also known as 'Adil Ahmad Gaadi Takranewala' and 'Waqas Commando of Gundibagh', joined the terror outfit last year.

In the video, Adil Ahmad is armed with rifles and standing in front of what appear to be Jaish-e-Mohammad banners. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Srinagar/New Delhi: The car that rammed a CRPF bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, killing at least 30 jawans on Thursday was driven by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar.

According to police, there was 350 kg of explosives in the Scorpio that he rammed into a bus carrying some 40 personnel.

His photo and videos emerged soon after the deadly attack.

In the video, Adil Ahmad is armed with rifles and standing in front of what appear to be Jaish-e-Mohammad banners.

In 2018, security forces claimed a big win after Mohammad Usman, believed to be the head of the module behind sniper attacks on forces in the Kashmir Valley, was killed. Usman was the nephew of Moulana Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

In 2017, security forces killed Jaish's operational chief Khalid in Baramulla.

This is the worst attack since the 2016 Uri attack in which 19 soldiers were killed by terrorists who barged into an army camp.