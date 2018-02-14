The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

India, All India

Government clears purchase of 7.4 lakh assault rifles

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2018, 1:15 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2018, 1:16 am IST

The sniper rifles will be bought under the “Buy Global” category.

The Defence Acquisi-tion Council also cleared the procurement of Advanced Torpedo Decoy Systems (ATDS) for the Indian Navy.
 The Defence Acquisi-tion Council also cleared the procurement of Advanced Torpedo Decoy Systems (ATDS) for the Indian Navy.

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday addressed a long and crying need from the soldier at Ground Zero for an effective mainstay small weapon when the defence ministry’s apex procurement panel, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), approved the buying of a huge small arms arsenal of 7,40,000 assault rifles, 5,719 high-precision sniper rifles and Light Machine Guns (LMGs) for the three wings of the armed forces.

Amid increasing casualties of soldiers falling prey to terror attacks, the proposal acquires top significance even as the low intensity conflict in the border areas and hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir rages.

Tuesday’s meeting, chaired by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, just back from her Jammu visit, where she met injured soldiers and many family members of jawans who had sustained injuries during the latest terror attack in an army camp, cleared capital acquisition proposals valued at Rs 15,935 crore.

While the assault rifles are estimated to cost Rs 12,280 crore, the LMGs will cost about Rs 1,819 crore, while the 5,719 sniper rifles would come for around Rs 982 crore.

The assault rifles will be produced in India under the “Buy and Make (Indian)” category through both state-run Ordnance Factory Board and private sector, an “essential quantity” numbers of LMGs will be put through the “fast track” route “primarily to meet the operational requirement of the troops deployed on the borders”.

The sniper rifles will be bought under the “Buy Global” category, while the ammunition for these weapons will be initially procured and subsequently manufactured in India.

The Defence Acquisi-tion Council also cleared the procurement of Advanced Torpedo Decoy Systems (ATDS) for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 850 crore which the ministry said will “enhance the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of Indian Navy”.

Tags: defence acquisition council, light machine guns, sniper rifles

MOST POPULAR

1

Dunkirk star Harry Styles' LA mansion on the market

2

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

3

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

4

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

5

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kriti Sanon, Amyra Dastur looked pretty at the airport, Veerey Ki Wedding stars were seen promoting their film, Taimur Ali Khan and others spotted in the city. See all exclusive Bollywood pictures. (Viral Bhayani)

Kriti Sanon, Veerey Ki Wedding stars, Amyra Dastur clicked in the city

Aditi Rao Hydari looked radiant in Yellow, Katrina Kaif, SRK snapped, SKTKS stars Nushrat, Sunny and Kartik attended promotional events in the city. Checkout all others exclusive pictures of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photo alert: B-town celebs SRK, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif, SKTKS stars snapped

Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi attended art festival in the city, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Karan Johar's house, Urvashi Rautela at photoshoot, and Hrithik Roshan cool look at the airport. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars snapped: Rani, Emraan at the event and Hrithik at airport

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, Ratna Pathak Shah attended special screening of Vicky Kaushal starrer film 'Love Per Sqare Foot'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Richa Chadha, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Vicky Kaushal attend 'Love Per Square Foot' screening

Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman attended Volare Awards at JW Marriot Juhu yesterday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Actress Deepika Padukone gets honoured by Italian Consulate

SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple Ayush Sharma-Warina, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs snapped at airport and the events in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs snapped: SRK, Shilpa Shetty, Loveratri couple and others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham