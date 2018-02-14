The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:37 PM IST

India, All India

Disrespectful for martyr: Srinagar CRPF jawan's family returns compensation

Family members of CRPF Jawan Mujahid Khan refused to accept the cheque of Rs. 5 lakh handed over to them as compensation.

Sources said that villagers and family members were also angry over the absence of political leaders during the last rite of the slain soldier. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Patna: State government officials were left red-faced after family members of CRPF Jawan Mujahid Khan refused to accept the cheque of Rs. 5 lakh handed over to them as compensation.

Family members termed the amount as “disrespectful for the martyred soldier who laid his life for the country”.

Mujahid Khan was killed during a gun battle with terrorists on Monday in Srinagar. 

His body was brought to his village Piro in Bhojpur district of Bihar. The cheque was handed over to the family on Wednesday by administrative officials during the funeral procession which they returned immediately.

Also read: Srinagar: 1 jawan dead in gunbattle after CRPF foils militant strike

Sources said that villagers and family members were also angry over the absence of political leaders during the last rite of the slain soldier.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had expressed grief over the death of two soldiers from Bihar who were killed in gun battle with terrorists in Kashmir earlier this week.   

Mujahid Khan who belonged to the 49 battalions of the CRPF was killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday in Srinagar while army jawan Kishore Kumar Munna died during Sujuwan military camp attack.  

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also announced state funeral for the martyred soldiers. 

The issue later snowballed into a political battle as opposition RJD blamed Chief Minister for “disrespecting martyred soldiers”.

In a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leader of the opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav said, “No one from the state cabinet received their bodies neither did they attend last rites of soldiers. Ministers of Nitish Kumar cabinet must show respect for soldiers who sacrifice their lives for our country”.

Speaking on the issue brother of CRPF Jawan Mujahid Khan told reporters that, “the family wants respect for Mujahid Khan who died fighting for his country”.

Tags: mujahid khan, srinagar attacks, nitish kumar, crpf
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

