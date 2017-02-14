The Asian Age | News

Vyapam scam: Supreme Court cancels admission of 634 MBBS students

Bhopal: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered cancellation of admission of 634 MBBS students for adopting unfair means to study in different medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, known as Vyapam scam, prompting Opposition Congress to demand chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s resignation.

Hailing the verdict by the apex court, the Congress held the CM accountable for the scam which has gained notoriety owing to death of 52 people, having direct or indirect links with the scandal, during the course of investigation and demanded his resignation.

“The verdict by the SC has vindicated talks of large scale irregularities in admission of students in medical colleges in MP since 2008. The scandal has destroyed careers of hundreds of students. The CM should forthwith step down following the SC verdict,” Congress spokesman Mayank Agrawal said.

Incidentally, all the 500 people arrested in connection with the scam have been let off on bail. A bench ordered cancellation of the admission of 634 MBBS students identified as having resorted to malpractice.

“It is an irony that 634 MBBS students were punished for getting admission through malpractices but those who took money from them to get them admission in the medical colleges have remained untouched,” AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh observed, referring to high and mighty involved in the Vyapam scam.

“I welcome the SC verdict. The scandal was in the shape of a pyramid with high and mighty who made money out of the scam remaining at the top and the students who had paid money ending up at the bottom. Unfortunately, the bottom of the pyramid was hit by the verdict but the top remained untouched,” Vyapam whistleblower Anand Rai said.

The BJP, however, tried to project the SC verdict as a victory of the MP government saying that it was the Shivraj Singh government which had moved the apex court seeking cancellation of admission of these students after a probe found them indulging in malpractices.

A bench headed by CJI J S Khehar ordered cancellation of the admission of 634 MBBS students identified as having resorted to malpractices to obtain admission.

These students had taken admission during 2008-2012. Around 500 of them have already got MBBS degree.



