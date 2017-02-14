The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

India, All India

After SC verdict, Sasikala camp fights back, expels Panneerselvam from AIADMK

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2017, 1:39 pm IST

Following the verdict, Edapady K Palanisamy was elected as the new leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party.

VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam. (Photos: PTI)
 VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam. (Photos: PTI)

Chennai: In fast paced developments, Sasikala loyalist Edappady K Palaniswami was on Tuesday elected as Legislature Party Leader following the conviction of the AIADMK general secretary, who sacked rebel leader O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership.

"We have sent a letter staking claim to form Amma's government," said Palaniswami.

His election came at an emergency meeting called by Sasikala at a resort here within hours of the Supreme Court upholding a Bengaluru trial court order convicting her in the disproportionate assets case, dealing a body blow to her hopes of becoming the Chief Minister.

Palaniswami, a known Sasikala loyalist and a five-time MLA, is the party's strongman from Salem district and currently holds the portfolios of Highways, Public Works and Minor Ports.

He was Minister in the previous Jayalalithaa-led cabinet also and continued with the same portfolios.

He was retained in 2016, both by Jayalalithaa and later by her successor Panneerselvam, who has since raised a banner of revolt against Sasikala for allegedly forcing him to step down from chief ministership.

Minutes after after the apex court delivered the verdict, Sasikala went into a huddle with her MLAs to decide on the future course of action.

Security has been strengthened across the state after the verdict.

Police presence has been stepped up at the resort here, about 80 kms from Chennai, where MLAs supporting her are housed since the past few days. Sasikala herself stayed overnight at the resort.

The apex court today quashed the Karnataka High Court verdict that had acquitted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case and asked her to surrender herself forthwith.

Sasikala was elected AIADMK Legislature Party Leader on February 5, paving the way for her becoming Chief Minister.

Two days later, Pannerselvam rebelled against her.

Sasikala today sacked Panneerselvam, who has been continuing as caretaker Chief Minister, from the AIADMK's primary membership.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in and around the resort amid expectations that Sasikala will leave for Bengaluru to surrender in the trial court as per the apex court order.

Tags: supreme court, sasikala, o panneerselvam, sc verdict, da case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Search engines to 'help tackle' copyright infringing

2

28-hour countdown for ISRO's record satellite launch begins

3

Cam sites allow people to send virtual oral sex

4

Kangana Ranaut admits to being in a relationship, wants to get married this year

5

Artificial intelligence, AI, speech recognition, research at MIT

more

Editors' Picks

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham